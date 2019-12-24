As we near the end of another year, it's only fitting that we look back and pay tribute to some of the best moments in local sports.
Although there were too many stories to list, we’ve tried to capture some of the most memorable moments from the first half of 2019 in words and photos.
We’d also like to take time to thank the many contributors that help make our sports pages a true product of the community each week. Your continuing help and support are greatly appreciated.
The following is part one of a two-part series.
(1) WINTER HOOPS — El Molino senior Chase Nicholls shot a free throw during the 2018-19 high school basketball season. Under head coach Collin Walker, the Lions doubled their win total of the previous year to finish a competitive campaign with an overall record of 8-15. Photo Michael Lucid
(2) DOUBLE DUTY — Analy senior Isabel Housman was a key player in two varsity sports during the winter of 2018-19, earning all-league honors in both basketball and soccer. On the basketball court, Housman was among her team’s top scoring guards in helping the Tigers to an NCS playoff berth. She was equally strong on the soccer pitch, where she helped her team reach the postseason. Photo Greg Clementi
(3) MAKING HISTORY — El Molino sophomore Hannah Ricioli etched her name in the school history books on Feb. 23, earning a sixth place medal at the prestigious California Interscholastic Federation State Wrestling Championships at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield. Ricioli led the Lions to a first-ever girls league title in 2019, going on to earn a third place medal in the 150-pound weight class at the North Coast Section meet to stamp her ticket to state.
(4) PLAY BALL — The traditional parade of teams marked the annual Opening Day ceremonies for the Sebastopol Little League on March 30. The SLL celebrated its 62nd season with a full slate of Opening Day festivities at Clahan/Laguna Park. More than 350 kids participated on 28 SLL teams during the 2019 season, starting with the divisional play in March and ending in the District 35 all star tournaments in July. Photo Joe Kauwe
(5) SOCCER VETERAN — Analy senior defender Tannin Klunis battled for possession in a regular season match with Windsor. The Tigers, in the final year under veteran head coach Brittney Briones, held their own in the first season in the tough North Bay League Oak Division, recording a 5-7 mark during the league campaign before earning a spot in the NCS playoffs to finish the year at 11-9. Photo Mark DeVenuto
(6) STATE CALIBER — Analy senior Sierra Atkins (1, 600 meters) and El Molino junior Kassidy Sani (discus) represented their schools at the prestigious CIF State Track & Field Championships in at Buchanan High School in Clovis in May. Both qualified for state by virtue of top three finishes at the North Coast Section Meet of Champions in Berkeley. Photos Michael Lucid
