As we near the end of another year it’s only fitting that we look back and pay tribute to some of the best moments in local sports.
Although there were too many stories to list, we’ve tried to capture some of the most memorable moments from the second half of 2019 in words and photos.
We’d also like to take time to thank the many contributors that help make our sports pages a true product of the community each week. Your continuing support is greatly appreciated.
The following is part two of a two-part series.
(1) Boys of spring – El Molino pitcher Pat Atkinson fired nine-plus innings of six-hit ball while yielding no earned runs in the North Coast Section Division 4 baseball playoff opener at Fort Bragg in May, as the Lions fell in a 12-inning heartbreaker, 2-1. Under coach Justin Lewis, the Lions logged a solid 2019 spring campaign, finishing fourth in the inaugural North Bay League Redwood Division before earning a spot in the postseason to finish at 9-14. Other team leaders included sophomores Weston Lewis and Jackson Dunkle, juniors Gabe Wallace, Cole Van Stone and Shane Barron. Photo Michael Lucid
(2) Golden Apple moment – El Molino head football coach Randy Parmeter was mobbed by players and fans as he hoisted the coveted apple trophy following a 39-24 Lions’ victory in the 55th annual Golden Apple Bowl in September at Karlson Field in Sebastopol. The win snapped an eight-game losing skid and was the first win for El Mo since 2010. Team leaders were quarterback Weston Lewis, running backs Jalen Hall and DJ Ramalia, receivers Jackson Dunkle and Cole Van Stone and linebacker Colman Hayes. Photo Greg Clementi
(3a, 3b) Trail runners – Analy sophomore Carolina Dawson and El Molino sophomore Kazuki Hillberg led their respective teams at the North Bay League Redwood Division Cross Country Championships at Spring Lake in Santa Rosa in November. In a season shortened by the Kincade fire and widespread evacuations, the Tigers made a charge for the NBL title before settling for second place behind Windsor in both varsity boys and girls races. Other Analy standouts were Jennifer Orozco, Maddie Windsor, Joey Thompson, Braulio Juarez-Rico and Nikolas Brandt. Photos Michael Lucid
(4) Champs – The El Molino volleyball team captured their first league title since 2003 in October after completing a dominant 9-1 record in the NBL Redwood Division. Under the guidance of coach Becky Sani, the Lions shook off evacuations due to the Kincade fire to reach a long-standing goal of hanging a league pennant, going on to compete in the NCS Division 4 playoffs before ending the season at 25-8. The team was led by junior league MVP Kassidy Sani, juniors Grace McCormick, Yasmin Sierra and Brooklyn Hayes, and sophomores Alex Foszcz and Ellie Roan. Photo provided
(5) Attack – Analy senior outside hitter Bella Puget went on the offensive in NBL volleyball action in October. Behind veteran coach Holly Follendorf, the Tigers battled tooth and nail in the tough Oak Division against many of the area’s best teams, extending six matches to five sets. The Tigers earned a spot in the North Coast Section playoff tournament, where they fell to Petaluma in the playoff opener to end the season at 8-15. Other standouts included Bree Scott, Juliette Price, Gillian Campbell, Cassie McKnight, Gea Foggetti and Avery Tollini. Photo Joe Kauwe
(6) Battle on the pitch – Analy soccer standout Julian Munoz (No. 20) fought for the ball in a December preseason clash at Healdsburg. Behind veteran coach Peter Meechan, the Tigers closed out 2019 with their third straight championship in the Ripon Christian Tournament and an overall record of 8-1. Other team leaders were Arthur Taganashi, Brennan Blondin, Zack Kleinfeld and Armando Parra. Photo Michael Lucid
(7) Great performance – The Analy Flying Tigers were in the midst of their best preseason start in several years after capturing third place at the annual Brett Callan Memorial Basketball Tournament in December. Under coach Jason Carpenter, the Tigers closed out the year with strong showings in three straight tournaments to post a 7-5 overall record before heading into the league season. Standouts included seniors Sage Boek, Kevin Wagner, Antonio Sanchez, Hayden Division, Alec Dierke and Zac Eling, and juniors Oliver Popko, Andy Barnett and Ethan Arrington. Photo provided
