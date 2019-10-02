El Mo travels to Santa Rosa, Tigers visit Windsor
The much anticipated North Bay League season starts this Friday, Oct. 4, for Analy and El Molino, with both teams kicking off their respective division schedules in a pair of road battles.
The Lions (3-2) are fresh off a bye last week and should take a full head of steam into the NBL Redwood Division campaign, after posting a 39-24 win over the Tigers on Sept. 20 in the 55th Golden Apple Bowl.
The Lions will open the league schedule at Santa Rosa on Friday, a team which recorded its first victory of the season on Sept. 27 in a 30-6 win over Franklin of Stockton. Kickoff times at Ernie Nevers Field for the JV and varsity are 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Although the Panthers appear to be in a transition year and look beatable on paper, the Lions enter the contest knowing that their best will be required.
“If we execute, we’ll have a great chance to win the football game,” El Mo head coach Randy Parmeter said.
Tigers to visit Windsor
Things have not come easily for the Tigers this season, and that trend continued in a 41-0 loss at Piner on Sept. 27. Arguably the surprise team of 2019, the Prospectors (6-0) used another strong defensive effort to throttle the Analy offense, racing to a 21-0 halftime lead en route to their fifth shutout in six outings.
“Piner jumped out to an early lead on us by capitalizing on our mistakes,” Analy head coach James Foster said. “We battled well for most of the game, but turnovers really hurt us.”
The Tigers (1-4) hope to start anew when they visit Windsor in the NBL Oak Division opener on Friday. The Jaguars (4-1) are coming off a bye last week and should pose a formidable challenge this week in their Homecoming Game.
“Windsor has been playing good football this year,” Foster noted. “Our players are excited to start league competition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.