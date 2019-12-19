The Lady Tigers are off to a strong start on the preseason high school soccer campaign, playing the first five matches with a record of 2-1-2.
Head coach Brian Heacock has taken over for veteran Analy coach Brittney Briones, but little has changed regarding the quest for a competitive season.
“We have three seniors on the team this year, all of which promise to play important roles on the team,” Heacock reported. “We’re growing as a team and embracing a style of play that will hopefully be entertaining to watch and bring some positive results.”
The Tigers are led by three senior veterans, starting with center defender Macee Wacholz; talented midfielder Lilli Ziemer, one of the team’s top scorers; and four-year starting goalie Kaija Bazzano, arguably the best all-around keeper in the Redwood Empire.
“Macee is the anchor of our defense, and Lilli is creative, with loads of insight and positive leadership. Kaija is an incredibly talented goal keeper, who leads by example and is capable of making incredible saves while supporting the team on defense and offense.”
Other members of the Analy varsity squad are juniors Isabella Gilbraith, Deja Burry, Prisca Niedermair, Kim Navarrete and Maisy Butler and sophomores Carolina Dawson, Luna McCullough, Aramara Garcia and Ashlen Serpa. Rounding out the team are Sarah Elliot, Hope English, Melina Rico-Garcia, Juliana Vallejo, Isabela Yob, Sivian Nadav and Tatiana Avila.
Assisting Heacock is coach Patrick Turner.
The Tigers have recorded wins over Richmond (5-0) and Casa Grande (1-0) and forged ties against American Canyon (0-0) and Sonoma Valley (1-1). The Tigers’ loss came in the North Bay League Oak Division opener against Cardinal Newman.
Analy will resume NBL action on Dec. 17 (after press time) before taking a holiday break.
Lions battling preseason foes
The El Molino girls are in hot pursuit of their first season win following three losses on the pre-league pitch, dropping matches to Sonoma Academy (9-0), Justin Siena (5-3) and Petaluma (10-0).
For the first time in years, the Lions will not have a JV squad due to lack of players, instead choosing to expand the varsity roster.
“We have our strongest freshman class that I’ve seen since coaching at El Mo,” Lions coach Emily Farrant said. “Our freshman class is bringing us speed and technical skills, and our returners are committed, experienced and possess the leadership needed to bring our team together. The girls are committed to have a successful year.”
The Lions will be back on the field this Friday, Dec. 20, when they visit Sonoma Academy at 4:30 p.m.
