The final phase of the 2019-20 high school soccer campaign starts this week for three local teams, hoping to extend their seasons for as long as possible.
On Sunday, Analy boys and girls squads were awarded seeds in the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs, with the boys landing the No. 11 seed while the Lady Tigers represent the No. 15 seed.
In addition, the El Molino girls were awarded the No. 16 seed in the NCS Division 4 playoff tournament.
All teams finished up league regular season play last week.
Analy boys
The Tigers (7-5-0, 14-5-1) gained a split in their final two NBL Redwood Division matches, opening the stretch with a tough, 2-1 loss to Piner on Feb. 12. The Prospectors broke a 1-1 tie with 30 seconds remaining to pull out the win. Armando Parra scored Analy’s lone goal on a penalty kick. The Tigers ended the NBL schedule with a 2-0 win at Ukiah two nights later, as Ben Neargarder and Kelly Janssen each found the net.
Analy will open the NCS playoffs on Feb. 19 at No. 6 SF University Prep, with the winner slated to play either No. 3 Acalanes or No. 14 Sonoma Valley on Saturday, Feb. 22 (time and location TBD).
Analy girls
The Lady Tigers (2-8-2, 5-9-4) also gained a split in the final stretch of NBL Oak Division matches, combining a 1-0 home win over Ukiah on Feb. 11 with a 3-0 loss at Windsor on Feb. 13.
Analy will travel to play No. 2 Acalanes in the opening round of the NCS playoffs, with the winner advancing to play the survivor of No. 7 Terra Linda versus No. 10 Rancho Cotate on Feb. 22 (time and location TBD).
El Molino girls
The Lady Lions (6-4-0, 6-9-0) closed out the NBL Redwood Division in winning fashion, defeating Piner (3-1, 1-0) to grab the final spot in the NCS Division 4 playoffs. Goal scorers against the Prospectors were freshmen Santia Depaola (2), Kendra Rivas and Ariela Tapia. Assists went to Depaola and Yudoni Garcia-Lopez.
“It’s the first time we’ve beaten Piner in four years,” El Mo coach Emily Farrant reported. “The girls played well and have improved greatly over the season.”
The Lions will visit No. 1 seeded Cardinal Newman in the opening round of NCS on Feb. 19, with the winner facing the victor of No. 8 Head Royce versus No. 9 St. Patrick/St. Vincent on Feb. 22.
