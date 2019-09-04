The high school volleyball season will kick into high gear this month for El Molino and Analy varsity squads, with both teams gaining an even split in early action last week.
The Tigers (1-1) opened their season in dramatic fashion on Aug. 27 with an electrifying, five-set home win (21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 17-15) over Terra Linda. Statistical leaders for Analy were Bree Scott (23 digs, 4 aces) and Bella Puget (19 kills).
Analy suffered its first loss two nights later to visiting Sonoma Valley (13-25, 20-25, 19-25). Pacing the net attack for the Tigers were Karmen Turner (12 digs) and Cassie McKnight (10 kills).
Analy will resume pre-league action on Sept. 5 against visiting Rancho Cotate (varsity 6 p.m.), followed by a Sept. 6 home match with Albany (6:30 p.m.).
Meanwhile, the Lions (1-1) rebounded from a three-set home loss (21-25, 19-25, 19-25) to visiting Maria Carrillo on Aug. 26 with a win in straight sets (25-12, 25-18, 25-6) over Middletown three nights later. No stats were reported.
El Molino will visit St. Helena on Sept. 5 (6 p.m.) and hit the road for the Fort Bragg Tournament on Sept. 7.
