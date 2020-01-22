El Molino and Analy wrestlers continued their quest for peak performance with a busy stretch in high school competition, hitting the mat in both North Bay League dual meet and tournament matches.
The Tigers recorded a 48-22 team win against Montgomery on Jan. 15, while the Analy girls fell in abbreviated action, 12-6. Scoring individual wins for the boys were 115-pound Frey Bergland (by forfeit), 122-pound Austin Banuelos (by forfeit), 128-pound Zach Fogg (by forfeit), 154 Lorenzo Robles (by fall), 184-pound Max Voelkel (by fall), 197-pound Ben Menard (by forfeit), 222-pound Leif Dering (by forfeit) and heavyweight Vicente Madeville-Martinez (by forfeit). Remy Allen was the lone winner (by forfeit) for the varsity girls.
On Saturday, Robles went 2-3 in the 152-pound weight class at Windsor’s King of the Mat tourney for sixth place, while Voekel went 0-2 at 184 pounds.
The Tigers will host Piner in a dual meet on Jan. 22. Start time is 6 p.m.
Lions log tournament wins
El Molino had just three of 14 weight classes contested in a 60-12 loss at Rancho Cotate in a Jan. 15 dual meet, winning two of three. The Cougars scored forfeit wins in 11 weight divisions. Posting mat wins for the Lions were 152-pound Erik Dimond (by fall) and 160-pound Curby Dimond (by fall). El Mo’s Wyatt Aberigi battled Rancho’s Andrew Vallejos in the 170-pound match before losing by fall. The Lady Lions posted a 12-6 team win.
On Friday, the Lions were represented by two wrestlers at the Windsor Prince of the Mat JV tournament, with Curby Dimond continuing his emergence with a first-place medal in the 160-pound weight class, while Alberigi went 0-2 in his matches.
Freshman Hayden Fields was the lone El Mo participant in Saturday’s Lady Jaguar Classic hosted by Jesse Bethel High School in Vallejo, finishing a great day with a 3-2 record to grab a fifth place medal at 128 pounds.
The Lions will host Montgomery in a dual meet on Jan. 22 (6 p.m.), followed by participation in the annual Puma Classic at Maria Carrillo on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 9 a.m.
