The Analy High School volleyball program has been among the elite in the Redwood Empire for much of the past 20 years, a run that has produced multiple league championships, one North Coast title and yearly trips to the postseason.
The Tigers are coming off yet another solid season in the first year of North Bay League realignment, posting a 6-4 record in the ultra tough NBL Oak Division and 14-12 overall to earn a spot in the NCS playoffs.
The team is looking to continue that winning tradition this season under the watchful eye of veteran coach Holly Folendorf, set to guide a team that is loaded with talent but largely untested at the varsity level.
“This year we have a very young team, returning just four players from last year,” Folendorf reported. “Although we’re young, we have a smart group of players who are eager to learn and play with a lot of heart and love of the game.”
Returning to lead the young squad are senior veterans: outside hitter/middle blocker Bella Puget, libero Bree Scott, setter Gillian Campbell and sophomore defensive specialist Avery Tollini.
First year varsity players are juniors: middle blocker Gea Foggetti, defensive specialist Ella Agathen, setter Hannah Gest and OPP/outside hitter Juliette Price. Sophomores are: outside hitter/middle blocker Cassie McKnight, OPP/outside hitter Karmen Turner, middle blocker/OPP Autumn Lewis, middle blocker Sydney Mellom, defensive specialist/setter Marquesa Weigel, and freshman defensive specialist/outside hitter Ari Wood.
The Tigers figure to be in the thick of the league pennant race, along with perennial powers Santa Rosa, Cardinal Newman and Montgomery, with Windsor also expected to be improved. Early season matches against Sonoma Valley, Tamalpais and Albany and participation in the Nor Cal Tournament should have Analy ready for the rigors of the NBL.
“Our season is set to be tough with a long and competitive pre-season and an always competitive league,” Folendorf noted. “It’s been fun being in the gym and working with this group of players, and I’m excited to see how they grow as individual players and as a team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.