The Running Tigers and Lions track teams met in a three-way non-league meet hosted by Analy on March 11 under sunny but breezy conditions, in what proved to be the final competition for the teams for the foreseeable future.
“As you might guess the Covid-19 virus has disrupted everything,” Analy coach Mark Grismer reported. “The Castleberry meet has been postponed indefinitely, practices are cancelled and the season is in limbo. We’re waiting on info from the NCS and school districts.”
Capturing individual wins for the El Molino Lions were Kassidy Sani (discus, 140’ 10” shot put, 35’2.5”), Audrey Serrano (100 hurdles, 19.15, 300 hurdles, 53.14), Colman Hayes (discus, 135’ 5” shot put, 39’ 10.75”), Soul Berna (long jump, 19’ 3” triple jump, 41’10.75”), Ethan Ransome (300 hurdles, 46.19), Jackson Dunkle (high jump, 5’ 4”), Jacob Cibrian (200 meters, 23.84) and Kiar Garcia-Lopez (100 meters, 14.30).
First place finishers for the Analy Tigers were Maddie Windsor (400 meters, 1:03.86), George Santos (100 meters, 11.75), Elena King (800 meters, 2:41, 200 meters, 28.88) and Denali Ferrera (triple jump, 32’ 1.75” long jump, 15’3”).
