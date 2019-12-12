The Analy Tigers have launched a search for a new varsity football coach following the resignation of former head coach James Foster this week.
Interested candidates can contact Analy Director of Athletics Joe Ellwood at 707-824-2321. The position will be open until Jan. 10.
