The best high school rivalry in the Redwood Empire will be renewed this Friday, Sept. 20, when the Analy Tigers play host to the El Molino Lions in the 55th annual Golden Apple Bowl. The varsity kick off at 7 p.m.
Last year, the Tigers captured their eighth straight win with a 14-7 squeaker over the Lions, extending their overall lead in the series to 31-23. The Lions last hoisted the coveted Apple Bowl trophy in 2010.
For the first time in years the Lions enter the contest with a better record, having evened their season mark at 2-2 after a 52-0 rout over Berean Christian on Sept. 13. The Tigers fell to 1-2 on the year on Friday with a 21-14 loss to Terra Linda. This year’s battle for the apple could be the most evenly matched in a decade.
Analy figures to present some problems with a stout defense led by linebacker Danny Chidester and defensive back Gary Gritsch and a capable offense that features quarterback Gavin Allingham, and running backs Kaden Fox and Trent Vogel.
“The Apple game is always a lot of fun,” Tiger’s head coach James Foster said. “Last year was a tough battle that we were able to come out on top. I expect it to be a good game again this year.”
The Lions enter the game with a high octane offense, led by junior quarterback Weston Lewis and outstanding playmakers in receivers Jackson Dunkle and Ethan Ransome and running backs Jalen Hall and D.J. Ramalia. Top defenders have been linebackers Colman Hayes and Deddy Coshnear.
“It will take a great effort from our D-line and linebackers to stop their run and that will be a key for us,” El Mo head coach Randy Parmeter predicted. “We’re confident in our pass defense.”
Lions ground Eagles
El Molino scored their most lopsided win in recent memory in Friday’s shellacking of visiting Berean Christian. The Eagles were undermanned and overmatched, as the Lions jumped out to a 12-0 first-quarter lead, including a 55-yard scoring strike from Lewis to Ransome on the first play from scrimmage. The Lions went to the halftime locker room up 32-0.
Despite wholesale line-up changes and a running clock, El Mo tacked on another 20 unanswered points after intermission en route to a 52-0 rout.
Quarterback Wes Lewis completed 11 of 19 pass attempts for 239 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 67 yards on the ground. Logan Woolsey completed his only pass attempt for 35 yards and a touchdown. Leading rushers included D.J. Ramalia (12-127 yards), Gabe Wallace (4-12 yards) and Woolsey (4-10 yards). Top receivers were Ransome (2-111 yards, 2 TDs), Ramalia (3-40 yards, TD), Dunkle (3-62 yards), Cole Van Stone (2-41 yards) and Ryan Palmer (2-15 yards).
Leading defenders included Hayes (9 tackles, 3 assists, sack), Coshnear (4, 4, sack), Palmer (3, 2), Soul Berna
(2, 2), Ransome (1, 3), Ben Gonzalez (2 assists, INT), David Estrada (1, 1), Ramalia (1, 1), Wallace (4 assists), Dawson Drew (3 assists) and a tackle apiece from Dunkle and Woolsey.
Terra Linda outlasts Tigers
Analy’s Sept. 13 clash with visiting Terra Linda was a tale of two halves, with the Tigers controlling the first half, only to give it up in the final quarter.
The Tigers drew first blood in the second quarter when cornerback Gary Gritsch picked off a Trojan pass and returned it 70 yards to the house for a 6-0 halftime lead. Allingham padded the advantage when he connected with receiver Will Koenig on a third-quarter touchdown strike as the Tigers led 14-0 at the end of three. Disaster struck for Analy in the final period, yielding three Terra Linda touchdowns. The game winner came on a six-yard scoring pass in the final seconds as the visitors escaped with an unlikely 21-14 win.
