The California Department on Public Health (CDPH) issued a statewide announcement for both youth and adult sports this week, laying out guidance on what activities will be allowed going forward following the colored tier system currently in place.
“COVID-19 continues to pose a severe risk to communities and requires all people in California to follow recommended precautions and adapt the way they live and function in light of this ongoing risk,” the CDPH said in a press release. “This guidance provides direction on outdoor and indoor youth and recreational adult sports activities to support a safe environment for these sports. The guidance applies to all organized youth sports — including school — and community sponsored programs, and privately-organized clubs and leagues – and adult recreational sports. This guidance does not apply to collegiate or professional sports.”
With Sonoma County currently residing in the purple tier, the following activities are now allowed: physical conditioning, practices, skill-building and training.
All must be done while wearing a mask and following protocols on social distancing. Note: official games will not be allowed until the county is in the red tier.
The CDPH state guidelines on sports can be found at: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/outdoor-indoor-recreational-sports.aspx.
