Analy hosts Twilight 2-Miler; El Mo runs at Casa Grande
The Analy and El Molino cross country teams continued to round into form last week in a pair of meets, with both marked by outstanding individual performances.
Analy played host to Sonoma Academy and Cardinal Newman in Friday’s annual Tiger Twilight 2-Miler. Despite missing several of their top runners due to illness, the team continued to shine.
“We saw marked improvement in times, and most seemed to enjoy the close races,” Tigers coach Mark Grismer reported, while thanking the many volunteers. “It was great to have the snack bar open.”
Top runners for the Analy girls were Carolina Dawson (12:50), Elena King (12:55), Madelyn Christensen (12:57), Jennifer Orozco (12:57), Rachel Cohen (14:53), Jasmin Baptista (14:57), Lucy Squires (15:01), Amy Cohen (15:57), Margaux Jame (16:27), Maddie Everson (16:30) and Christina Righetti (17:29).
Pacing the Analy boys squad were Joey Thompson (10:23), Jack Cheshier-Fraenkle (10:50), Nikolas Brandt (11:25), Austin VanBezooyen (11:30), Garin McCormick (11:41), Jedediah Hornback (11:43), Rowan Campbell-Voss (11:50), Aiden Finegan (11:54), Niklas Leet (11:55), Dallin Ramos (11:56), Braulio Juarez-Rico (12:01), Jose Rodriguez (12:17), Collin Elliott (12:32), Jesse Borba (12:34), Elijah Chamberlin (12:44), Aidan Rice (12:50), William Voss (12:56), Liam Kelly (12:59), Leo Galbraith (13:08), Aidan McCarn (13:29), Max Peinkofer (13:33), Henry Baggett (14:05), Amitiel Ashley-Haran (14:11), Zane Kirby (14:13), Eddie Borba (14:28), Emmitt Cannady (14:44) and Reilly McKnight (14:45).
The Tigers will host the annual Ragle Relays at Ragle Ranch Regional Park on Wednesday, Oct. 2. The event starts at 3:45 p.m.
Lions run strong at Casa 3-Mile
On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Lions ran at the 3-Mile Eye Opener Invitational, hosted by Casa Grande in Petaluma.
Pacing the varsity boys squad were sophomore Kazuki Hillberg (17:18.1, fifth place in his group), junior Ladarrian “LJ” Gambol (17:53.8, 17th place in group), senior Jackson Conger (18:42.5, 16th in group), freshman Alan Carmona (19:15.4, 11th in group), sophomore Colton Pfann (19:22.9, 22nd in group) and freshman Ted Broome (21:00.6, 23rd in group).
The varsity girls also turned in a great collective performance. Top runners included junior Jeanne Broome (20:55.7, third in group), sophomore Sienna Fassett (21:26.4, 10th in group) and freshman Sky Flores (23:30.6, sixth in group).
“Among the pleasant surprises for us were the performances of freshmen Alan Carmona and Sky Flores,” El Mo coach Mark Fassett reported. “Both are looking very strong in just their second race.”
The Lions will continue to tune up for the upcoming league season with a practice race against Piner and Elsie Allen at Foothill Park in Windsor on Oct. 2. The team kicks off the NBL campaign on Oct. 8 versus Windsor and Cardinal Newman at Foothill Park on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.