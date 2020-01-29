Successful varsity coach back after three-year hiatus
The Analy High School Athletic Department announced the return of successful head coach Dan Bourdon to lead the Tigers football program this week, succeeding former coach James Foster.
“Analy High School is proud to announce the return of Dan Bourdon as the head varsity football coach,” Director of Athletics Joe Ellwood said in a press release. “His energy and commitment to the game are unparalleled; he’s a Tiger through and through.”
A former star quarterback and 1999 Analy graduate, Bourdon led the Tigers to five straight league championships and deep runs in the North Coast Section playoffs in a spectacular nine-year career before stepping down in 2017. His head coaching record of 81-30 ranks among the top in the pantheon of coaches in school football history.
The on-campus teacher was a surprise choice in returning for his second tour of duty this year.
“I always envisioned getting back into coaching in some capacity at some point, and with coach Foster stepping down, it seemed like the right time,” Bourdon said.
Bourdon’s first order of business is to return the Tigers to prominence following two losing seasons in the newly aligned North Bay League, including a 1-9 overall record in the tough NBL Oak Division in 2019. Next season, Analy will compete in the NBL Redwood Division after the league was re-aligned this month.
“Off-season workouts are already off to a great start,” Bourdon noted. “So far we have guys in the weight room working like they want to be champions.”
Foster, a former Tiger player and longtime coach, will remain on the coaching staff along with several of his assistants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.