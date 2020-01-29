Analy and El Molino girls soccer teams are coming off a good stretch on the North Bay League pitch, with each turning in outstanding efforts in hard-fought matches.
The Lions (2-2, 2-6) scored their first pair of NBL Redwood Division victories, the first coming in a 5-0 rout at Healdsburg on Jan. 22. Goal scorers for El Mo included Kiara Garcia-Lopez, Grace St. Marie, Rose McCormick, Santia Depoala and Kendra Rivas. Assists went to Ariela Tapia and Kiara Garcia-Lopez.
The Lions were back in the win column two nights later at Elsie Allen, getting a hat trick with three goals from Santia Depoala to propel them to a 3-1 victory. Credit goes to Tapia for her assists for El Molino.
This week, the Lions will host Piner on Wednesday, Jan. 29, and travel to Rancho Cotate on Friday, Jan. 31. Both varsity matches start at 6 p.m.
Tigers notch win
The Analy girls (1-4, 3-5-2) nearly pulled off the upset in a 1-0 loss to visiting Cardinal Newman in NBL Oak Division play, getting outstanding efforts from Aramara Garcia from the wing and forward Maisy Butler, who played well in her return from injury.
“We’re beginning to click offensively and created a lot of good scoring chances,” Analy coach Brian Heacock said. “We wouldn’t have created all the scoring chances if it wasn’t for our mid and back lines, they worked hard in the build up of play and showed a lot of determination and grit.”
The Lady Tigers will be back in action on Jan. 28 (after press time) at Sonoma Academy, followed by a Jan. 30 home match with Montgomery at 6 p.m.
