Analy and El Molino varsity football teams suffered a similar fate in week two of the North Bay League campaign, both coming out on the short end of lopsided scores.
The Lions (0-2, 3-4), had the unenviable task of an Oct. 11 visit to unbeaten Piner, seeing firsthand why the Prospectors are the surprise team of the 2019 season in a 48-7 loss.
El Molino will be looking to bounce back this Friday, Oct. 18, when they host Healdsburg in the Homecoming Game. JV and varsity start times in the “Battle for the Paddle” are 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Meanwhile Analy fell to 0-2 in league and 1-6 on the year with a 54-16 setback at Maria Carrillo.
The Tigers will be back in friendly confines this Friday when they entertain Ukiah in their Homecoming Game. The varsity kicks off at 7 p.m.
Tigers mauled by Pumas
Analy’s Oct. 11 visit to Maria Carrillo featured a fast start but tough finish, squandering a two-touchdown lead in the first quarter. Quarterback Gavin Allingham had his team up early, cashing in on a pair of early drives with scoring passes to receiver Nick Kraemer and running back Kaden Fox.
It turned out to be the high point of the game for them, as the Pumas clawed back with 13 points in the second quarter to climb back in the game. A 27-yard Alejandro Verdin field goal had the Tigers clinging to a 16-13 halftime lead.
The roof caved in for Analy in the decisive third quarter, with key turnovers leading to Carrillo points as the Pumas surged into a 41-16 lead. The Tigers would not reach the end zone again as Maria Carrillo powered to an eventual 54-16 rout.
Allingham finished with two passing touchdowns while other top offensive players were Kraemer (113 yards receiving, TD), Trenton Vogel (100 yards rushing) and Fox (receiving TD).
Lions fall to Prospectors
The Lions went toe to toe with the hottest team in the Redwood Empire in Friday’s trip to Piner, with the Prospectors showing no signs of slowing down.
El Mo was ready for a dogfight early on, limiting Piner to just a touchdown pass in the opening quarter to trail 7-0 after one. The Prospectors made it 14-0 early in the second period and led 21-0 late in the quarter when Colman Hayes returned a kickoff to the Piner 20. The great field position resulted in a 21-yard scoring strike from quarterback Weston Lewis to all-purpose back Jalen Hall as El Mo trailed 21-7 at the break.
Switching to their regular maroon jerseys, the Prospectors went to their vaunted running game to take full control of the game, driving for a touchdown to go up by three scores. Piner benefited from a lucky bounce to recover the ensuing kickoff, scoring moments later to make it a 34-7 game at the end of three. The Lions could not get any closer in the final period as the Prospectors cruised to a 48-7 victory.
Leading offensive players for the Lions included Lewis (4-12, 50 yards passing, TD, 15-66 yards rushing), Hall (13-42 yards rushing, 1-21 yards receiving, TD) and Jackson Dunkle (1-14 yards receiving).
Top defenders were Hall (4 tackles, 8 assists), Hayes (3, 5), David Estrada (1, 4), Ryan Palmer (2, 2), Soul Berna (1, 4), Deddy Coshnear (3 assists), Ben Gonzalez (3 assists) and Dawson Drew (3 assists).
