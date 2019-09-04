High school football week two roundup
Week two of the high school football season provided a big contrast in fortune for west county teams El Molino and Analy, representing both ends of the spectrum.
The Lions evened their record at 1-1 with a 21-0 shutout victory over visiting Sonoma Valley, while the Tigers (1-1) weathered a 58-0 shellacking at Encinal.
El Molino will be back in action this Friday, Sept. 6, when it visits Lower Lake while Analy is on a bye.
Lions torch Dragons
The Aug. 30 clash with Sonoma Valley was not a thing of beauty from a football standpoint, with both teams flagged with numerous penalties throughout.
The Lions squandered several would-be scoring opportunities due to infractions, making for a frustrating night on offense.
“We had four touchdowns call back for penalties,” El Mo head coach Randy Parmeter said. “We didn’t play very well, but our defense did a great job.”
El Mo junior quarterback Weston Lewis turned in a strong performance in his second start, finishing off a first-quarter drive with a short scoring burst to give the Lions a 7-0 lead at the half. Using both his arm and legs effectively, Lewis put his team up by two scores in the third quarter with another rushing touchdown to make it 14-0.
Back-up quarterback Logan Woolsey iced the contest in the final period when he connected on a scoring strike to receiver Jackson Dunkle, as the Lions coasted to a 21-0 win.
Lewis (16-22, 232 yards passing, 8-20 yards rushing, 2 TDs) led the offensive attack, while other leaders included Woolsey (4-4, 34 yards passing, TD, 1-5 yards rushing), D.J. Ramalia (8-10 yards rushing, 4-52 yards receiving), Gabe Wallace (1-2 yards rushing), Dunkle (6-117 yards receiving, TD), Jalen Hall (5-47 yards receiving), Cole Van Stone (2-14 yards receiving), Ryan Palmer (2-29 yards receiving) and Erik Dimond (1-6 yards receiving).
Top defenders were Hall (5 tackles, 3 assists), Palmer (3, 2, sack), Dunkle (7 assists), Deddy Coshnear (3, 3, sack), Van Stone (5 assists), Dawson Drew (1, 2, 1.5 sacks), Wallace (1, 1, sack), Ethan Ransome (4 assists, INT), Anthony Pacheco (3 assists) and David Estrada (3 assists).
Tigers grounded by Jets
The Aug. 30 visit to perennial power Encinal in Alameda was a night when few things went right. The Tigers dug themselves a 28-0 hole in the opening half, and it didn’t get much better after intermission en route to a 58-0 setback.
“It was obviously a tough game,” Analy head coach James Foster reported. “They (Encinal) were very athletic, and we had a lot of mistakes that just snowballed. We have a bye this week, which will be a good opportunity for us to get healthy and re-focus for our next opponent.”
The Tigers will host Terra Linda in their next game on Sept. 13. Kick off times for the JV and varsity are 5 and 7:30 p.m.
