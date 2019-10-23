Analy and El Molino football teams may have celebrated Homecoming on the same night on Friday, Oct. 18, but that was where the similarities ended, with the outcome of each game as different as night and day.
The Lions (1-2, 4-4) enjoyed a Homecoming victory party in a rout over visiting Healdsburg, easily dispatching the Greyhounds, 55-6. El Mo will resume league action this Friday, Oct. 25, when it entertains Montgomery in a 7 p.m. varsity kickoff.
Lions pound Greyhounds
El Molino had no plans to relinquish the ceremonial paddle in the annual “Battle for the Paddle” with Healdsburg on Friday, racing to a 20-0 first quarter lead before filing into the halftime locker room up 41-6.
The Lions called off the dogs while emptying their bench after intermission, scoring touchdowns in each of the final two quarters en route to a 55-6 rout.
Quarterback Weston Lewis continued to put up big numbers (11-15, 144 yards passing, 2 TDs, 9-87 yards rushing, 2 TDs), while other top offensive players included Jalen Hall (9-111 yards rushing, 2 TDs, 2-26 yards receiving, TD), Gabe Wallace (8-65 yards rushing), Logan Woolsey (3-8, 58 yards passing, 4-27 yards, TD rushing), Ryan Palmer (2-25 yards receiving, TD), Erik Dimond (1-23 yards receiving, TD), Jackson Dunkle (4-46 yards receiving), DJ Ramalia (2-31 yards receiving, 5-13 yards rushing) and Cole Van Stone (1-20 yards receiving).
Leading defenders were Gage Anderson (2 tackles, 5 assists), Colman Hayes (2, 5), Dunkle (1, 4, INT), Ramalia (1, 4), Tyler Klaus (1, 3) and Palmer (3 assists).
Wildcats maul Tigers
The Tigers (0-3, 1-7) had their Homecoming party spoiled by visiting Ukiah on Friday, as the Wildcats employed a fast start and bruising running game to hand Analy a 51-21 loss.
It was an uphill battle from the start, with Ukiah setting the tone with an 80-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter, later extending the advantage to 20-0.
Analy clawed back in the second half, getting a 26-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Gavin Allingham to running back Trenton Vogel. Analy found paydirt again when Nick Kraemer returned a kick and raced 90 yards to the house to get the crowd on its feet. Receiver Kolby Elledge capped the Tigers scoring when he hauled in a 23-yard touchdown reception from Allingham.
“We came out a little flat in the first half and gave up some big plays,” Analy head coach James Foster said. “We played some really good football in the second half, but the deficit was too big to overcome.”
The Tigers will try to right the ship when they visit Rancho Cotate on Oct. 25. Game starts at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.