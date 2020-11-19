Lions coach Ron Wright steps down from post
El Molino senior wrestler Hannah Ricioli continues to garner national recognition, despite the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused the cancellation of most off-season tournaments.
According to the latest poll by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, Ricioli is currently ranked No. 11 at 152 pounds among all female high school wrestlers. Ricioli hasn’t been able to compete since capturing sixth place at the CIF State Championships in March.
The most accomplished wrestler in El Molino history, the talented senior has been ranked as high as No. 5 in the nation, having competed with and beaten many of the wrestlers in the current top 25 ranking.
The winter high school wrestling season is scheduled to begin in March.
Coach Wright steps down
El Molino wrestling coach Ron Wright stepped down from the coaching ranks earlier this year after four seasons at the helm.
Wright, who recently relocated to Idaho, assumed the head coaching job following the sudden resignation of former coach Blair Moreno, essentially saving the 2016-17 season. In the years that followed, Wright, along with his son and former Lion’s star Josh, lifted the program to new heights that included several individual titles and the NBL girl’s championship in 2019.
“Being a wrestling coach was a great learning experience for me, and the other SCL/NBL coaches were very welcoming and helpful along the way,” he reflected, crediting Josh Wright for his great work teaching technique. “I will miss the entire wrestling team at El Molino, especially Hannah (Ricioli), Erik (Dimond) and Zavier (Grech), who I have the closest connection with.”
As for the El Mo program and his yet to be named successor, Wright had some final words of wisdom.
“Trust the process, embrace the grind and get a little better every day.”
