Local high school wrestlers continued to get their feet wet in various tournaments around Northern California this month in preparation for the upcoming North Bay League season.
El Molino was represented by a two-person contingent at the recent Redwood Rumble in Corte Madera, sending 152-pound juniors Erik Dimond (3-2) and Zavier Grech (1-2) to the mat.
Grech showed great improvement and went 1-2 on the day, while Dimond posted a 3-2 overall record to take home a sixth place medal.
“Both had strong performances but Erik really impressed coach Josh (Wright) with his improvement while on top,” coach Ron Wright reported. “He was able to control the match from the top and was able to keep his opponents down much better than last year. He has made some real progress.”
Meanwhile, the Lions also sent a small group of girls and JV boys to the Cougar Kickoff at Rancho Cotate. Lily Marrufo got her first taste of high school competition, going 2-2 to secure third place in her weight class.
“Her first two matches were against state qualifiers, so it was a harsh welcome to the tournament,” Ron Wright noted. “She got a win against another first-year wrestler and an injury default to end the day 2-2.”
Also earning a second place medal was emerging freshman Hayden Fields, who went 1-1 on the day.
Making a spectacular debut was freshman Curby Dimond (younger brother of Erik), who wrestled up in the 160 and 170 pound brackets. Dimond showed his mettle, winning all of his 160-pound matches to go 4-0 and take home a first place medal.
“It was an impressive showing for Curby,” Wright noted. “Like his brother, he was really strong on top and was able to physically dominate his opponents.”
Tigers battle on tourney mat
The Analy wrestling team sent three wrestlers to the Vista Eagle Invitational in Folsom, including veterans Zach Fogg, Lorenzo Robles and Max Voelkel.
Although Fogg and Robles each went 0-2 against NCS and state-level competition, Voelkel did manage to win one match in three outings.
“I knew going in that we were going to be tested,” Analy coach Francisco Manriquez said. “I needed to know where our wrestlers are at, and this tournament was a good litmus test for that. Our wrestlers stayed positive, and they had a great time traveling to Folsom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.