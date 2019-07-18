El Molino graduate Adolfo Membrila and incoming senior Kassidy Sani are breathing rarified air this summer, each making their mark on the national stage in their chosen sport.
Sani followed up a sensational spring track and field campaign with participation in regional competition in June, stamping her ticket to the Junior Olympics meet with qualifying efforts in the discus, shot put and javelin events.
Under the watchful eye of El Molino track coach Ryan Hopkins, Sani will compete with the nation’s best at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento on July 22-28.
Membrila a referee on the rise
Recent El Molino graduate Adolfo Membrila is also gaining national recognition for his work as a soccer referee. The former Lions’ standout was recently selected from a pool of about 22,000 refs in Northern California to officiate the 2019 Girls Spring Showcase Tournament in Colorado in April. In addition, he has worked high-level youth tournaments in both Idaho and San Diego.
Membrila, a former player who’s been officiating for six years, will attend San Francisco State University this fall, where he’s planning to study international marketing and business management. His ultimate goal is to one day become a professional soccer referee.
