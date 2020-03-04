The spring golf season has begun for the El Molino High School Lions boys team, teeing up the 2020 schedule with wins over Rancho Cotate and St. Vincent’s.
Led by veteran coaches Mike Serrano and John Thomas, the Lions will feature a relatively experienced squad that includes varsity starters and second-year junior brothers Trenton Rivas and Trevor Rivas, second-year junior Noah Kenny, second-year junior Aiden Louis, second-year junior Jackson Gerren and first-year sophomore Duane Cramphorn. Freshman Callum Brown is a talented first-year player to keep an eye on.
The JV team includes second-year junior Evan Jacobs, first-year junior Nate Richard, first-year junior JR Padilla and first-year junior Julian Odonell.
The Lions have been impressive out of the gate, firing an aggregate team score of 263 in a win over St. Vincent’s on Feb. 26 at Rooster Run in Petaluma, followed by a 240 team score at Northwood Golf Club in a victory over Rancho Cotate the following day.
Team notes
Upcoming matches for the Lions include March 3 (home vs. St. Vincent’s), March 4 (at Alhambra) and March 4 (home vs. Kelseyville).
Below is the individual scoring from last week’s matches.
El Molino 240, Rancho Cotate 266 (Feb. 27, at Northwood GC, par 36)
El Mo scoring: Callum Brown, 43; Duane Cramphorn, 44; Trevor Rivas, 50; Jackson Gerren, 51; Trenton Rivas, 52; and Noah Kenny, 53.
EM 263, St. Vincent’s (Feb 26 at Rooster Run, par 36)
El Molino scoring : Jackson Gerren, 48; Trevor Rivas, 50; Callum Brown, 53; Noah Kenny, 54; Duane Cramphorn, 58.
EM record: 2-0
