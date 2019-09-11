Week three of the fall pigskin campaign was a wild one for the El Molino Lions in a Sept. 6 visit to Lake County, falling to the Lower Lake Trojans in an offensive shootout, 59-35.
The teams racked up a combined 957 yards of total offense, including 574 for the Trojans and 383 for the Lions, a game not for defensive aficionados or the faint of heart.
“Our offense played well but defensively; we could not stop them,” El Mo head coach Randy Parmeter said. “Lower Lake did a nice job and has some very talented athletes and good linemen.”
The Lions will try to shake off the setback when they play host to Berean Christian this Friday, Sept. 13, in a 7 p.m. varsity kickoff. The Eagles enter the contest with a 0-2 record, having lost to Skyline (41-0) and forfeited a game to Salesian.
“Berean has only played one game,” Parmeter noted. “They’re low on numbers but big up front with some good athletes. It should be a good game,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Analy Tigers (1-1) had a bye on Sept. 6 and will return to action this Friday, Sept. 13, when they host Terra Linda. The Trojans fell to 0-2 on the year, their latest setback coming on Sept. 6 with a 60-14 loss to Kennedy of Richmond. Varsity kickoff at Karlson Field is 7:30 p.m.
Lions fall in shootout
The Lions defense had no answer for Lower Lake running back Aries Brooke, who rushed for a game-high 158 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a great performance. The Trojans jumped out to a 21-14 advantage after one and increased the lead to 31-14 at the half. Trailing 45-21 after three, the teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Lower Lake powered to a 59-35 victory.
Lions quarterback Wes Lewis continued an outstanding season, completing 15 of 25 pass attempts for 174 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 17 carries for 100 yards rushing. Backup quarterback Logan Woolsey completed three of four passes for 52 yards and one score.
Other offensive leaders were Jalen Hall (2-32 yards rushing, 7-68 yards receiving, 2 TDs), Jackson Dunkle (5-117 yards receiving, 2 TDs), D.J. Ramalia (8-30 yards rushing, 2-6 yards receiving), Ryan Palmer (3-25 yards receiving) and Cole Van Stone (1-10 yards receiving).
Leading tacklers included Colman Hayes (10 tackles, 2 assists), Hall (6, 3, INT), Deddy Coshnear (4, 7), Soul Berna (3, 4), Ben Gonzalez (3, 2), Ethan Ransome (2, 3), Dunkle (1, 4), Gabe Wallace (5 assists), Gage Anderson (3 assists), David Estrada (2, 1), Anthony Pacheco (2, 1), Dawson Drew (1, 1), Woolsey (1, 1), Van Stone (1,1), Alex Kahn (3 assists), Lewis (1 tackle), Antonio Padilla (1 assist), Ramalia (1 assist) and Palmer (1 assist).
The El Molino JV recorded a 22-0 shutout victory over Lower Lake.
