The El Molino volleyball program will hold a “Set to Kill” camp from Aug. 5 to 8 in the main gymnasium.
The camp is open to kids in incoming grades 6-12 and will run from 9 a.m. until noon each day.
The cost is $60 per player and $50 for each additional child from the same family. Camp tee shirts will be given to all kids that register.
Players should wear athletic shorts/spandex, tee shirts and athletic shoes. Also bring a water bottle.
To sign up or for more information, please contact El Molino volleyball coach Becky Sani at 707-695-3390 or email elmovolleyball@gmail.com.
