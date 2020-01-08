Local boys high school basketball teams will open the North Bay League season this week, with Analy and El Molino both looking to climb the ladder in their respective divisions.
The Flying Tigers (8-7) have emerged from a competitive pre-league schedule optimistic that they can hang with some of the top teams in the Redwood Empire, beginning on Thursday, Jan. 9, when they visit Piner (7:30 p.m.).
The highlight of the Tigers’ preseason came in the Brett Callan Tournament at Casa Grande on Dec. 19-21, defeating St. Vincent (68-40) and Casa Grande (57-53) to take home the third place trophy.
“It was a great team effort against a tough team on their home court,” Analy coach Jason Carpenter said of the win over the Gauchos.
Seniors Sage Boek and Kevin Wagner earned all tournament honors for the Tigers.
Analy finished up pre-league play on a down note on Jan. 3 at Healdsburg, falling to the Greyhounds, 74-38. Healdsburg junior Dylan Hayman turned in a monster game with 32 points.
“I believe Hayman is the best player in the county and basically scored at will,” Carpenter noted. “We hope it was a good learning experience, but we’re still trying to figure out how to compete with the top teams.”
Lions battle pre-league foes
El Molino (2-13) has taken its lumps in a challenging preseason, their last win coming against Kelseyville (46-43) in the REIBT tournament in Healdsburg on Dec. 14. Logan Woolsey led the way with 14 points. Noah Kenney and Saben Atteberry chipped in seven points apiece, while Dominic Aldana secured all-tourney honors with six points for the Lions.
The Lions have dropped their last three games, falling to Roseland University Prep (61-48), Piedmont (92-45) and most recently, 59-31 to Lick Wilmerding on Jan. 3.
El Mo will tip off in the NBL Redwood Division opener against visiting Elsie Allen on Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.