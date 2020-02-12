Analy and El Molino boys basketball teams wrapped up a challenging three-month journey this week, each playing out the string in their respective North Bay League schedules.
The Flying Tigers weathered the cruelest of fates, dropping their final two games at Montgomery (61-60, double OT) and Santa Rosa (53-36). The setbacks completed a winless NBL Oak Division record of 0-10 and 9-17 on the season.
“We believe our two-year transition as a program is over,” Tigers’ coach Jason Carpenter said. “Analy basketball is anticipating a bright future.”
Perhaps no loss this season was as frustrating as the Feb. 5 loss to Montgomery in double overtime, a game that best illustrates the plight of the team this year.
“It was very disappointing because we had many opportunities to win,” Carpenter said, reflecting on the loss to the Vikings. “But I’m extremely proud of my guys. They played with tremendous heart.”
Sage Boek paced the Tigers with 13 points, while other top scorers were Antonio Sanchez (11 points), Kevin Wagner (11 points) and Tenzing Sherab (9 points).
Lions wrap up season
The El Molino boys suffered a similar fate in the final week of NBL Redwood Division play, falling to league champion Healdsburg (82-34) and Rancho Cotate (72-62). The setbacks gave the Lions a final league mark of 1-9 and 3-23 overall.
The Lions were never in contention in the Feb. 5 clash with visiting Healdsburg, with the Greyhounds racing to a 47-17 halftime lead. The Lions would get no closer the rest of the way as the visitors cruised to a 48-point margin of victory.
Leading point scorers for El Molino were Pat Atkinson (10), Saben Atteberry (10), Logan Woolsey (5), and Trenton Rivas (5).
The Lions celebrated Senior Night on Feb. 7, using the added emotion to play Rancho Cotate on even terms for much of the first half to trail 29-26 at the break. The Cougars gained separation in the pivotal third quarter to open up a 10-point advantage en route to a 72-62 win.
“I really wanted to win this last game for my seniors,” Lions coach Collin Walker said. “These guys have meant so much to the El Molino family and our basketball program. I love them so much, and know they will go on to do great things. I just wish this wasn’t the end of our journey together.”
Pacing the El Mo attack were Woolsey (20 points), Atkinson (11 points), Abel Perez (7 points) and Grant Feige (6 points).
