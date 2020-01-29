It was a rough week in North Bay League boys basketball for Analy and El Molino varsity squads, each dropping two games in Oak and Redwood Division action.
The Flying Tigers fell in back-to-back home outings against Santa Rosa (59-42) and Cardinal Newman (62-49) to fall to 0-5 in the NBL Oak Division and 9-13 overall, with upcoming home games against Piner (Jan. 29) and Windsor (Jan. 31). Analy will visit Montgomery next Wednesday, Feb. 5. Game times for the JV and varsity are 6 and 7:30 p.m.
The Tigers began the week with a 53-37 victory in a non-league clash at archrival El Molino on Jan. 20, the lone meeting of west county rivals this season.
Analy never trailed, taking a 20-9 halftime lead before cruising to victory.
Top scorers for the Tigers were Kevin Wagner (18), Boek (14), Sanchez (8) and Hayden Davison (8). Pacing the Lions offense were Saben Atteberry ((12), Logan Woolsey (10) Abel Perez (5) and Pat Atkinson (5).
The Tigers turned in a disastrous outing in their Jan. 22 date with Santa Rosa, spotting the Panthers a 23-1 first-quarter lead. Analy trailed 51-23 after three quarters but staged a mild rally in the final period to fall, 59-42.
The Tigers kept it close two nights later against Cardinal Newman to trail 32-29 at the half, but the Cardinals pulled away down the stretch to post a 62-49 win.
Lions drop a pair
The Lions (0-6, 2-20) remain in search of their first league win this week, falling in recent games to Rancho Cotate (77-50) and Elsie Allen (59-57).
The Jan. 22 visit to Rancho proved a tall order, spotting the Cougars a 41-21 halftime lead en route to a 27-point loss.
“The Cougars came out hot and seemingly couldn’t miss a shot,” El Mo coach Collin Walker said. “The only silver lining of this game was that we had a very good fourth quarter.”
Top point scorers for the Lions included Woolsey (11), Perez (9), Atkinson (6) and Trenton Rivas (6).
The Jan. 24 clash at Elsie Allen was of the heartbreaking variety, as the Lions watched a 31-18 halftime lead slip away after intermission to fall, 59-57.
“This is the worst loss I have ever suffered as either a player or coach,” Walker noted. “With our season seemingly on the line, the mentality was that we had to win this game if we had any chance of earning the final spot for the playoffs.”
Leading scorers included Atkinson (19), Atteberry (11), Aiden Louis (6) and Woolsey (6).
The Lions will resume NBL play on Jan. 29 at Maria Carrillo, followed by a Jan. 31 home date with Ukiah. El Mo will host Healdsburg next Wednesday, Feb. 5. All varsity games start at 7:30 p.m.
