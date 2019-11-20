The Analy Flying Tigers may lay claim as the most improved varsity basketball team in the Redwood Empire this season, if early projections hold up.
The Tigers are coming off a disappointing 2018-19 campaign that saw them post a 6-20 overall record, including a 1-9 mark in the tough North Bay League Oak Division.
Although it’s probably a stretch to proclaim them an NBL title contender, the Tigers figure to be much more competitive in most games.
“We are all very excited to start the season,” returning coach Jason Carpenter said. “We have a great group of returning seniors, and this group is looking to surprise a lot of teams. We’re looking to compete for the league championship in the very competitive Oak Division.”
The Flying Tigers are led by a core of varsity returnees that features seniors Antonio Sanchez, Zac Eling, Sage Boek and Kevin Wagner.
Other key players are seniors J.T. Kee, Alec Dierke, Hayden Davison and Chris Madsen; juniors Tenzin Sherab, Ethan Arrington, Alex Leopard, Diego Chavez, Oliver Popko, Andy Barnett and Graham McConnell.
Analy will have its hands full in its second year competing in the North Bay League Oak Division, a group that includes defending champion Cardinal Newman, Montgomery, Santa Rosa, Windsor and Piner.
The Tigers will kick off the preseason in earnest on Nov. 20 (after press time) when they host Maria Carrillo, followed by a Nov. 21 clash with visiting Credo. The Tigers will entertain Rancho Cotate on Tuesday, Nov. 26, in the Foundation Game. All games tip off at 7:30 p.m. Analy will compete in the Novato Tournament on Dec. 5-7, followed by the Red Brown Classic at Drake High in San Anselmo on Dec. 12-14. The Tigers will play in the Brett Callan tourney at Casa Grande on Dec. 19-21. League play starts on Jan. 9, when the Flying Tigers will play Piner.
