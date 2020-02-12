It’s down to crunch time for high school wrestlers with visions of postseason success, taking the mat this week in the North Bay League Championships.
This year’s league tournament moves to Analy High School in Sebastopol where the boys meet will be contested on Friday, Feb. 14, and the girls on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Most competing athletes will be gunning for a top-five finish in their weight class, good for advancement to the North Coast Section tourney on Feb. 21 and 22 at James Logan High School in Union City. The top finishers at the NCS meet will move on to the prestigious CIF State Championships the following week.
The Lions and Tigers enjoyed a relatively quiet stretch last week, with the lone competition coming in the annual “Apple Meet” hosted by the Tigers on Feb. 5.
Although only two matches were contested in the varsity boys meet, the Tigers pulled out a team win by virtue of individual victories by 152-pound Lorenzo Robles and 182-pound Max Voelkel. These two, along with 128-pound Zach Fogg, will be the Tigers’ main NCS hopefuls this week. Sakiko Pizzorno will be an NCS contender for the varsity girls.
Lady Lions hang pennant
The El Molino girls captured their second straight NBL championship, defeating Analy to complete an unbeaten league season. Junior Hannah Ricioli will be the top seed this weekend at the NBL tournament and a good bet to advance to the state meet.
“Hannah will be the favorite to win league at 152 for a second straight and a top seed at NCS,” El Mo coach Ron Wright said. “She is wrestling very well right now and is really prepared for the post season.”
Other El Mo contenders for the girls are 128-pound freshman Hayden Fields and 172-pound Lily Maruffo.
Expected to advance to the NCS meet for the El Mo boys are 152-pound Erik Dimond, 147-pound Zavier Grech and 162-pound Curby Dimond.
