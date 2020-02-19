Analy, El Mo combine to earn seven medals at NBL finals
West county high school athletes logged an impressive weekend of wrestling at the North Bay League Tournament on Feb. 14 and 15, the first stop on the road to the CIF State Championships.
The meet, hosted by Analy, kicked off on Friday, Feb. 14, and included all 12 teams from the Oak and Redwood Division, while the girls tourney took place in the same location the following day.
The goal for most competing male athletes was a top-five finish in their weight class, good for advancement to the North Coast Section tourneys on Feb. 21 and 22. The boys NCS meet will be held at James Logan High School in Union City, with the top three finishers advancing to state.
The girls meet had no NCS qualifying standard, with all competitors moving on to wrestle at the NCS Girls Championships at Albany High School on Feb. 21 and 22. The top four girls in each weight class will advance to state.
In all, Analy and El Molino teams combined to claim seven top-four medals in their respective NBL meets, including three for the girls and four for the boys.
Lions climb podium
El Molino was represented by a small contingent of 10 wrestlers for the boys and girls teams, but made the most of their efforts, claiming a combined three individual titles and landing four in the top three.
“El Molino is the smallest school in the Redwood Division of the NBL,” El Mo coach Ron Wright said. “We’ve made sure to focus on individual results rather than team wins at dual meets.”
Seeded No. 1 in the 154-pound weight class, junior Erik Dimond got the party started for the Lions, navigating his way into the finals before defeating Healdsburg’s Kevin Trebilcock in an electrifying final, scoring a reversal with 13 seconds left in the match to score a 7-6 victory. Dimond will assume the No. 7 seed in the NCS tourney.
Also stamping his ticket to NCS was 147-pound sophomore Zavier Grech, who went 3-1 in his matches at the NBL meet. One-hundred-and-sixty-pound freshman Curby Dimond just missed in his qualifying bid, finishing in sixth place and is an NCS alternate.
On the girls’ side, nationally ranked junior Hannah Ricioli, the top seed in the 152-pound weight division, made short work of her NBL opponents, capturing her second league title and scoring a pin over Windsor’s Savannah Burger in the finals. Ricioli will be seeded No. 1 at NCS.
Also scoring an individual league title was 128-pound freshman Hayden Fields, who began the tourney as the No. 2 seed before scoring wins over Ukiah and Windsor opponents to ascend the championship podium. Fields is seeded No. 7 in her weight class at NCS.
Analy qualifies three to NCS
The Tigers had their share of highlights at the NBL meet, qualifying three athletes to the NCS meet.
Leading the way for the Lady Tigers was 139-pound Sakiko Pizzorno, who captured a league title, and 118-pounder Sabrina Hall, who took second.
On the varsity boys’ side, two of Analy’s three wrestlers qualified for NCS, including 128-pound junior Zach Fogg (5th place) and 184-pound junior Max Voelkel (4th place). The Tigers’ other NCS hopeful, 154-pound Lorenzo Robles, suffered an injury and was forced to pull out of the NBL tourney. He may still compete at NCS with an at-large berth.
“I am excited for Sakiko Pizzorno, Zach Fogg and Max Voelkel for all qualifying to NCS,” Analy coach Francisco Manriquez said. “The key for all these wrestlers from now on will be how much work they put in the off season with summer camps and clubs. That will determine their careers in the next few years they have left.”
One other notable for Analy was freshman Jordan Niel, who completed an undefeated JV wrestling season with 15 wins, 13 coming by pin.
