Tigers expand roster from eight to 23 athletes this year
When it comes to high school wrestling, numbers are everything.
Just ask Analy High School head coach Francisco Manriquez after the Tigers’ program dwindled to a mere eight kids last season.
The low turnout in 2018-19 could prove to be a bump in the road as the Tigers welcomed a big group of 23 athletes to the roster this year.
“We have a solid, committed crew of wrestlers, our own wrestling room on campus and a supportive athletic director and administration,” Manriquez reported. “Our stakeholders in the community are also supportive and believe we can do well.”
More athletes means the Tigers will be one of the few teams that will be able to fill out nearly all weight classes in North Bay League meets, stamping them as one of the favorites in their second season competing in NBL Redwood Division.
“Our goal is to win the NBL Redwood Division and make a statement,” Manriquez noted. “We look forward to the challenge.”
Heading the list of key varsity returnees is junior two-time North Coast Section qualifier Zach Fogg and junior NCS qualifier Lorenzo Robles. Look for both to vie for individual league titles and battle for NCS medals in February.
Analy will benefit from a solid group of first-year varsity wrestlers that features juniors Max Voelkel and Leif Dering and talented freshmen Frey Burgland, Austin Banuelos and Jordan Niels.
Calling all supporters
The Tigers are looking for support from the Sebastopol community to help off-set costs for the program. Individuals or businesses that would like to contribute can contact coach Manriquez at 707-230-4841.
“I would love to sit down, have a cup of coffee and talk about how we can help these wrestlers succeed,” Manriquez said. “It’s their time to shine so let’s help them. We’re optimistic and looking forward to a bright future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.