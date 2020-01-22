The Jerod Brown football era is officially underway at El Molino High School, as the former Lions player and varsity assistant takes over for veteran head coach Randy Parmeter.
Brown, a 2009 El Mo graduate and current World Language teacher, has been a fixture in the football program for the past several years. He led the JV team for a couple of seasons before becoming a varsity assistant under Parmeter last year.
Brown’s first order of business is to continue the momentum gained by the team in 2019, a season that included a 5-5 overall record, the first Golden Apple Bowl win in eight years and a return trip to the postseason.
“I am tremendously excited to take over the program and continue the string of playoff appearances that we’ve had,” Brown said. “We'll do some things differently, but much of my learning happened under the previous head coach Randy Parmeter and I plan on utilizing some of that knowledge also.”
Working closely with Brown will be twin brother Justin, an assistant coach in the Lions program for the past six years.
“He will essentially be my right-hand man in all of this and have a fair amount of influence in regards to where we go with things,” Jerod Brown said of his brother. “Ultimately, our goal is to ensure that we are creating a positive and fun environment for our athletes to participate in.”
Brown will combine outstanding communication skills with modern techniques to evaluate players and foster their growth both on and off the field.
“In addition to my on-campus teaching role, my background and schematic learning largely comes from a blend of player evaluation and sports media coverage, as well as my time as a coach,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.