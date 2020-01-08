The end of the holiday season signals the start of the North Bay League girls campaign for Analy and El Molino teams, with both looking for a strong showing in their respective divisions.
The Tigers (3-3-2) are coming off a pair of recent matches, beginning with a 2-0 loss to a Sonoma Academy in the NBL opener last month.
“They’re a very well-coached team with a few outstanding players,” Analy coach Brian Heacock said of the Coyotes. “We played excellent defense, led by Macee Wacholz and goalie Kaija Bazzano.”
The Tigers’ most recent outing came in a non-league clash with El Molino, turning the Lions back 4-0.
“We played really nice team soccer, and all the girls contributed to each of the goals scored,” Heacock said. “We’re looking forward to the second part of the season.”
Analy will resume NBL Oak Division play on Jan. 8 when it visits perennial power Montgomery in a 6 p.m. varsity start.
Lions looking for wins
El Molino remains in search of its first season win this week after a 0-5 start, falling in recent outings to Analy (4-0) and Berean Christian (4-0).
The Lions will open the NBL Redwood Division schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 15 against visiting Rancho Cotate at 6 p.m.
