El Mo looking to make noise in league; return to NCS playoffs
The month of November signals the start of the high school basketball season, as local teams prepare for what is hoped will be an exciting 2019-20 campaign.
That’s certainly the case in the El Molino camp, with the Lady Lions looking to build on last year’s 13-14 record and bag a return trip to the North Coast Section playoffs.
The Lions have good reason to be optimistic with the return of several key players, including some of the top underclassmen in the North Bay League.
“This will be a promising year,” El Mo coach Keith Nordby reported.
”We’re young, but we should be good, and we’re looking forward to a great start.”
Heading the list of El Mo varsity returnees is senior forward Hailee Walker, one of the team’s top players last year. Other key veterans will be junior point guard Angelina Gonnella; sophomore power forwards Talia Husary and Alex Foszcz; sophomore center Ellie Roan; and junior guards Katie Holdren and Claire Casey.
Incoming freshman Skyler Westover will be a strong addition at guard, while other first-year varsity players are freshman Taylor Alcozer, junior Gianna Gregori, senior Alicia Saunders and freshman Alisandra Tapia.
“Skyler Westover is a nice addition to the point guard position, while Talia Husary and Ellie Roan are the future to watch,” Nordby noted.
The Lions should be among the upper echelon of teams in the NBL Redwood Division, where they compiled a third place record of 5-5 last year. Other top teams figure to be Healdsburg, Piner and defending league champion Rancho Cotate.
El Molino will kick off the preseason schedule on Nov. 19 (after press time) at Terra Linda and will host archrival Analy in the home opener on Tuesday, Nov. 26, in a 7:30 p.m. varsity tip-off. The Lions will open the NBL season on Jan. 8 at Elsie Allen.
