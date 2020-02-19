The final phase of the 2019-20 high school girls basketball campaign will start this week, as Analy and El Molino girls try to extend their seasons for as long as possible.
Both landed coveted spots in their respective North Coast Section playoff tournaments, with Analy representing the No. 7 seed in the Division 3 tourney, while El Mo takes the court as the No. 13 seed in Division 4.
At press time the Tigers (17-9) were preparing to host No. 10 seeded Encinal on Feb. 18, with the winner slated to visit No. 2 San Marin on Friday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m.
The Lions (14-10) were preparing to travel to No. 4 Lick Wilmerding on Feb. 19, with the winner advancing to face either No. 5 Piedmont or No. 12 Ygnacio Valley on Saturday, Feb. 22 (time and location TBD).
The Lions got a playoff tune-up as the No. 3 seed in the North Bay League Redwood Division playoff tourney, traveling to No. 2 Maria Carrillo in the opener on Feb. 11.
El Mo turned in an outstanding outing, but a 14-5 second-quarter run by the Pumas would be the difference as Carrillo pulled out a 47-45 victory.
Ellie Roan led the attack with 17 points and 26 rebounds. Other top scorers were Talia Husary (13 points, 18 boards, 2 blocks), Hailee Walker (11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists), Skyler Westover (2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist) and Alex Foszcz (2 points, 5 boards, 1 assist, 7 steals, 1 block).
Tigers fall to Vikings
The Analy girls also made an appearance as the No. 3 seed in the NBL Oak Division playoffs, taking on No. 2 Montgomery on Feb. 11.
The Vikings used a suffocating defense to hold the Tigers to single digits in three of four quarters, gaining separation in the second half in a 49-35 Montgomery win.
Pacing the Analy offense were Lucca Lowenberg (9 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 2 blocks), Maycee Hunter (7 points, 5 boards, 1 assist, 5 steals), Sophia Silveria (4 points, 3 rebounds), Bailey Alberigi (4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 blocks), Samantha Davis (3 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist), Ellie Bengs (2 points, 2 rebounds) and Maya Salas (2 points, 3 boards, 1 assist, 2 steals) and Claire Alcorn (2 points, 2 rebounds).
