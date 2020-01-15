The first week of the North Bay League girls basketball campaign proved one thing — there are no easy games on the schedule this year.
Analy and El Molino varsity teams combined for just one win in three league outings, as the Lions defeated Elsie Allen but lost to Carrillo in the Redwood Division, while the Tigers dropped NBL Oak Division games to Cardinal Newman and Ukiah.
Both teams will be back on the hard-court this week as El Molino entertains Piner (Jan. 15) and Healdsburg (Jan. 17), while Analy plays host to Windsor (Jan. 15) and Montgomery (Jan. 17). Game times for the JV and varsity are 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Lions gain split
El Molino (1-1, 10-5) continued to roll to their best start in a decade, opening league on Jan. 8 with a 68-25 rout at Elsie Allen. Ellie Roan (21 points, 19 rebounds) and Talia Husary (20 points, 7 boards, 3 assists, 3 steals) led the way, while other top efforts came from Claire Casey (8 points, 4 steals) and Angelina Gonnella (8 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals).
The Lions traveled to face a red hot Maria Carrillo squad two nights later, fighting an uphill battle the entire game before falling, 50-41. No stats were reported.
Tigers fall in league openers
Analy had the unenviable task of an NBL opening night visit to state-ranked Cardinal Newman on Jan. 8, and the result was predictable as the Cardinals powered to a 73-22 rout. Lucca Lowenberg led the offense with seven points and five boards, while other offensive contributors were Luna Planty (4 points, 5 rebounds), Sophia Silveria (4 points), Chloe Fernandez (3 points), Maycee Hunter (2 points, 6 rebounds) and Bailey Alberigi (2 points, 3 rebounds).
The Tigers were victimized by a surprising Wildcat’s squad in a Jan. 10 trip to Ukiah, keeping it close to trail 36-35 after three. Disaster struck in the fourth quarter, as the ’Cats closed it out on a 20-11 run to pull out a 56-46 win.
