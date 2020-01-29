Analy and El Molino High School girls basketball teams are at the midway point of their North Bay League schedules this week, looking for a strong push to land a top four spot in their divisions.
Both teams are coming off an even split in two recent games, with El Molino bouncing back from a 49-45 Redwood Division loss to Rancho Cotate with a 58-13 drubbing over Elsie Allen, while Analy combined a 66-20 Oak Division rout over Santa Rosa with a 87-47 loss to Cardinal Newman.
At press time the Lions (4-2, 13-6) were preparing to host second place Maria Carrillo on Jan. 28, followed by a Thursday, Jan. 30, visit to Piner.
The Tigers (2-4, 14-7) were prepping for home and away games against Ukiah (Jan. 28) and Windsor (Jan. 30). Tip-off times for the JV and varsity are 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Lions gain split
El Molino gave league unbeaten Rancho Cotate all it could handle in a Jan. 21 home tilt, playing the Cougars on nearly even terms in three of four quarters. The exception was the second quarter, with Rancho erasing a 14-13 deficit with a 17-10 run for a six-point halftime lead. The Lions kept it close throughout the second half, but the Cougars hung on for an eventual 49-45 victory.
Pacing the El Mo offensive attack were Talia Husary (14 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 7 blocks), Ellie Roan (11 points, 13 boards, 1 assist, 2 steals), Alex Foszcz (7 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals), Angelina Gonnella (5 points, 5 boards, 2 assists, 2 steals), Claire Casey (4 points, 1 assist), Alisandra Tapia (2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal) and Hailey Walker (2 points, 5 boards, 2 assists, 2 steals).
The Lions made short work of visiting Elsie Allen two nights later, racing to a 41-5 halftime cushion en route to a 58-13 rout. Top scorers were Roan (12 points, 12 boards, 3 assists, 6 steals), Husary (10 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assists, 3 steals), Alicia Saunders (7 points, 3 rebounds), Tapia (7 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) and Casey (6 points, 2 boards, 3 assists, 6 steals).
Tigers maul Panthers
It was a night when the Analy defense reigned supreme in a Jan. 21 home tilt with Santa Rosa, holding the Panthers to single digits in all four quarters. The Tigers busted open a 22-12 halftime lead with a 44-8 run in the final two periods to win going away, 66-20.
Freshman Maya Salas (12 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 steals) took top scoring honors for the Tigers, while other offensive standouts were Lucca Lowenberg (10 points, 2 boards, 1 assist, 7 steals), Andrea Ponce (10 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist), Ellie Bengs (8 points, 9 boards, 1 assist, 1 steal), Maycee Hunter (7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals), Sophia Silveria (5 points, 4 rebounds), Krystal Anderton (4 points, 3 boards, 1 assist, 2 steals) and Chloe Fernandez (4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals).
The Tigers ran into a buzz saw in their Jan. 23 clash with unbeaten Cardinal Newman, spotting the Cardinals a 47-27 halftime lead en route to an 87-47 loss. Top scorers were Lowenberg (13 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists), Samantha Davis (12 points, 1 assist), Luna Planty (6 points, 4 boards, 1 assist) and Bailey Alberigi (4 points, 5 rebounds).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.