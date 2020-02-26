The Lady Lions and Tigers reached the end of a three-month basketball journey this week in their respective North Coast Section playoff tournaments, putting the final touches on a couple of outstanding seasons.
Analy (18-10) represented the No. 7 seed in the NCS Division 3 tourney and advanced to the quarterfinals with a 52-45 home win over No. 11 Encinal in the playoff opener on Feb. 18 before being eliminated at No. 2 San Marin on Saturday.
The Tigers were out of the gates quickly against visiting Encinal, stunning the Jets with an 18-6 run in the first quarter before settling for a 25-16 halftime lead. The visitors clawed back to cut the deficit to two at 36-34 at the end of three, but the Tigers had the final say down the stretch as they hung on for a 52-45 win.
Leading the way for Analy were Lucca Lowenberg (20 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 6 steals), Maya Salas (11 points, 6 boards, 2 assists, 4 steals), Ellie Bengs (8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist), Maycee Hunter (7 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals) and Samantha Davis (3 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals).
The Tigers were sunk by one bad quarter in the Feb. 22 visit to San Marin, with the Mustangs gaining separation with a 20-5 run in the second quarter. Analy trailed 34-16 at the break and fought an uphill battle the rest of the way en route to a 56-36 San Marin win.
Lowenberg capped a great sophomore campaign with a team-high eight points, while other top scorers included Hunter (7 points, 7 boards, 2 assists, 1 steal), Chloe Fernandez (6 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 2 steals), Davis (5 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals), Bengs (4 points, 2 rebounds), Bailey Alberigi (3 points, 3 boards, 1 assist, 1 steal), Salas (2 points, 4 rebounds) and Krystal Anderton (1 point, 4 rebounds).
Lions bounced in NCS opener
El Molino (14-11), the No. 13 seed in the NCS Division 4 playoffs, dropped a 74-40 decision at No. 4 Lick Wilmerding in the tourney opener on Feb. 19.
The Tigers wasted no time in this one, swamping the Lions with a 23-8 first-quarter explosion on their way to a 37-18 halftime cushion. El Mo never seriously threatened in the final two periods as Wilmerding cruised to a 74-40 rout.
Sophomore sensation Ellie Roan paced the Lions’ offense with 21 points and 17 boards. Also in the El Mo scoring column were Talia Husary (9 points, 13 boards, 1 assist, 3 steals), Angelina Gonnella (8 points, 2 rebounds), Hailee Walker (1 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal) and Skylar (1 point, 1 rebound, 1 assist).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.