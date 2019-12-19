The Lady Lions and Tigers continued to tear it up on the high school hardcourt this week, both claiming big wins in preseason and tournament action.
The Tigers pushed their season record to an impressive 8-2 at the Puma Invitational Basketball Tournament, defeating Piner (70-37), Rancho Cotate (48-44) and Maria Carrillo (65-57) to claim the first place trophy.
Analy was never challenged in the Dec. 12 opener against Piner, racing to a 40-21 half-time lead. The Prospectors had no answer for the Tigers after intermission, as Analy powered to a 33-point margin of victory.
Pacing the Tigers offense were Lucca Lowenberg (23 points, 3 assists, 3 steals), Samantha Davis (13 points, 8 boards), Maycee Hunter (10 points, 11 rebounds), Bailey Alberigi (8 points, 11 rebounds) and Luna Planty (8 points, 11 rebounds).
The Tigers were tested in a Friday night battle with Rancho Cotate, with the teams playing to a 28-all tie at the half. The Tigers maintained a slight lead throughout the second half en route to a 48-44 win.
Lowenberg turned in a monster night with a team-high 23 points, 12 rebounds and four steals. Other top point producers were Planty (6 points, 6 rebounds), Alberigi (6 points, 7 rebounds) and Davis (3points, 7 boards, 8 assists).
Analy faced host Maria Carrillo in Saturday’s tourney title game, breaking the game wide open in a strong second quarter run to grab a 42-25 cushion at the break. The Pumas would stage a mild rally in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers hung on for a 65-57 win.
Lowenberg was the outstanding player in the tournament with a game-high 19 points, adding seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Other top scorers were Alberigi (16 points, 3 rebounds), Davis (7 points, 3 rebounds), Hunter (6 points, 6 boards, 3 steals), Sophia Silveria (6 points, 4 rebounds) and Planty (5 points, 11 rebounds).
The Tigers will host Credo this Thursday, Dec. 19, in a
7 p.m. varsity tip-off.
Lions piling up wins
El Molino (6-2) is off to its best start in years, sandwiching a 45-35 loss to Santa Rosa with victories over Willits (57-22) and Novato (49-36).
Top scorers for the Lions were Ellie Roan (27 points) and Claire Casey (10 points).
Leading the way against Santa Rosa were Roan (11 points) and Angelina Gonnella (8 points). Roan (17 points) and Talia Husary (7 points) led the attack against Novato.
