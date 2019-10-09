El Molino holds onto first place; Tigers fall in heartbreaker
The high school volleyball schedule is nearing the halfway mark this week, as Analy and El Molino varsity teams continue to battle North Bay League foes.
The Lions (4-0, 19-6) have risen to the top of the NBL Redwood Division standings after claiming Healdsburg and Elsie Allen as their latest victims.
Bragging rights and the ceremonial paddle was on the line in the annual Battle for the Paddle match with visiting Healdsburg on Oct. 1, with the Lions taking care of business to win in three sets: 25-15, 25-16, 25-17.
“It wasn’t the most exciting match of the year,” El Mo coach Becky Sani reported. “It truly was a serving game, which doesn’t make for long rallies and more fun for the crowd to watch.”
Statistical leaders for the Lions were Sasha Senal (4 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces), Kassidy Sani (6 kills, 4 aces, 6 digs), Grace McCormick (6 kills, 12 assists), Alex Foszcz (3 kills, 2 blocks), Yasmin Sierra (9 digs, 6 assists, 4 aces) and Sienna Montiel (4 aces).
The Lions made short work of an overmatched Elsie Allen squad two nights later, emptying their bench to dispatch the Lobos in three: 25-4, 25-17, 25-10. Top performers for El Mo were Maggie McKelvey-Whisler (2 kills, 2 blocks), Ellie Roan (3 kills), Brooklynn Hayes (3 kills), McCormick (6 kills, 13 digs, 15 assists, 5 aces), Sierra (13 digs, 6 aces) and Grace Livingston (15 digs, 2 aces).
On Oct. 5, the Lions competed in the Nor Cal Tournament hosted by Rancho Cotate, a good litmus test against some top NCS Division 4 teams. El Mo held its own, recording a 3-2 record with wins over St. Vincent (25-8, 25-12), Jefferson (25-11, 25-8) and Rancho Cotate (22-25, 25-20, 19-17). Losses were to Cardinal Newman (20-25, 16-25) and University (17-25, 27-25, 9-15).
“What we learned during this tournament is that we can hang with the big dogs, and if we change a few things up, we can even beat them,” Becky Sani noted. “I hope we get to see University in the playoffs because we'll be ready for them.”
This week, the Lions will visit Piner (Oct. 8, after press time) and host Rancho Cotate on Thursday, Oct. 10 (6 p.m.).
Tigers fall to Jaguars, Vikings
Meanwhile, the Analy Tigers (0-4, 6-10) continued their quest for respectability in the tough NBL Oak Division, dropping successive matches to Windsor and Montgomery.
The Oct. 1 match at Windsor was of particular note, as the teams battled in a five-set marathon before the Jaguars prevailed: 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 20-25, 10-15. Stat leaders for Analy included Bree Scott (32 digs), Marquesa Weigel (18 digs), Bella Puget (16 kills) and Juliette Price (14 kills).
The Tigers traveled to Montgomery on Oct. 3, this time falling to the Vikings in three sets: 12-25, 20-25, 21-25). Top performers were Puget (11 kills) and Scott (16 digs).
Analy will resume league action on Oct. 8 at Santa Rosa, followed by a road trip to Cardinal Newman on Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
