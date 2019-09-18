The Lions are hoping to emerge as the surprise team on the North Bay League golf links this fall, looking to take the Redwood Division by storm in a resurgent season.
First year head coach Mike Serrano takes the reins (assisted by John Thomas), leading a group of five returning veterans that are ready to ascend to the next level.
The list of varsity returnees starts with number one junior standout Savannah Hebert, who assumes the role of team captain. She is joined by a group of veterans that includes second year sophomore and number two starter Sara Alesick, third junior Sarah Blackner, second year sophomore Alana Sullivan and junior Jasz Peebles Reed, who may be the team’s most improved player.
The Lions play all home matches at Northwood Golf Club in Monte Rio and will open the NBL season this month.
