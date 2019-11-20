El Molino ends solid season with 5-5 record
The El Molino Lions reached the end of a successful fall football campaign on Friday in the opening round of the North Coast Section Division 7 playoffs, falling to the third-seeded Willits Wolverines, 41-7.
The loss gave El Molino a final season record of 5-5.
The Lions entered the eight-team Division 7 tournament as the No. 6 seed, but four costly fumbles would ultimately seal their fate against a stubborn Willits defense.
“We played poorly on offense, and our defense didn’t play well either,” El Mo head coach Randy Parmeter said later.
Second quarter sinks Lions
The Wolverines (8-3) set the tone on their opening possession, as running back Jacob Arms busted loose on a 60-yard scoring run for an early 6-0 lead.
The Lions answered late in the first quarter when quarterback Weston Lewis directed a drive, highlighted by a 40-yard run by DJ Ramalia and culminating in a 14-yard pass to receiver Jackson Dunkle to grab a 7-6 edge at the end of one.
It would serve as the high water mark of the game for the Lions, as Willits scored three touchdowns in the decisive second period.
The game unraveled for El Mo in a three-minute period late in the second quarter, with the Wolverines scoring on a five-yard burst, followed by a fumble recovery leading to another touchdown. Willits recovered the ensuing kickoff and then capitalized on a 33-yard scoring run for a 28-7 cushion at the half.
The Wolverines would not allow another El Mo touchdown in the final two quarters, powering to an eventual 41-7 win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.