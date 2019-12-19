It’s been years since the El Molino boys soccer team posted a winning record, but all signs are pointing in the right direction for the Lions this year. Head coach Dave Rosales is back after guiding the team to a 4-11-2 overall record last season, but with nine varsity returnees, the Lions are a good bet to double that win mark this year.
“This year’s team will field seven seniors, nine juniors, one sophomore and one freshman," Rosales reported. “The team is progressing well, although we’re a bit behind due to fire evacuations and the teachers strike. The team is positive and working hard to have a bit of the success we had last season.”
Heading the list of veteran returnees are senior forward and team captain Cole Van Stone, goalie Ryan Palmer and mid fielder Jessie Gonzales. Other key veterans include defenders Jacob Cibrian and Indigo LaMere.
Rounding out the varsity roster are Wilder Bell-Bross, Oscar Cisneros, Jackson Dunkle, Juan Diego Flores, Zack Gabriel, Jorge Gonzalez, Luis Gonsales, Luke Grassl, Yhosmar Martinez, Brandon Perez, Trevor Rivas, Jasper Shroen and Zachary Strehlow.
The Lions (1-2, 0-1) have three matches under their belt this month, opening the season with losses to Justin Siena (2-1) and Cardinal Newman (2-0), before scoring their first season win with a 3-0 shutout victory over Healdsburg on Dec. 13.
The Lions will resume preseason action on Dec. 16 (after press time) against visiting Sonoma Valley and host Maria Carrillo in a league clash on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.