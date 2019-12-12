The Lady Lions and Tigers are off to a great start in the early stages of the 2019-20 basketball campaign, with both posting winning records this month.
The Lions are out of the blocks quickly, thanks in part to strong defensive play and outstanding production from several players.
“We’re off to a great start,” El Mo coach Keith Nordby reported. “I have a returning senior in Hailee Walker who’s leading the team in a great direction this year, and returning players Ellie Roan, Talia Husary, Angelina Gonnella, Alex Foszcz and Claire Casey are part of strong line-up. Freshman Skyler Westover is a player to watch.”
The Lions (4-2) have recorded wins over St. Helena (51-15), Fort Bragg (46-35), St. Vincent (62-39) and most recently posted a dominant, 55-25 victory over Ygnacio Valley. Losses have been to Terra Linda (47-46) and Analy (80-30). Ellie Roan turned in a monster performance against Ygnacio Valley, pouring in a career high 30 points and 20 rebounds.
El Mo will resume preseason action on Dec. 12 at Santa Rosa (7 p.m.) and visit Novato in a 3 p.m. clash on Dec. 14.
Tigers piling up wins
Analy (5-2) has won five games in its first seven outings, including a 2-1 record at last weekend’s Lady Dragon Classic in Sonoma.
After opening the season with a 53-44 loss to Maria Carrillo on Nov. 21, the Tigers reeled off wins over Drake (54-33), Piner (70-51) and El Molino (80-30).
Analy opened the Sonoma tourney on Dec. 5 with a 58-33 romp over San Domenico before falling to eventual champion Montgomery on Friday, 48-29. Lucca Lowenberg led the attack with seven points.
The Tigers scored a 57-48 win over host Sonoma in the getaway game on Saturday.
This week, Analy will visit Sonoma Valley in a rematch on Dec. 10 (after press time) and compete in the Lady Puma Classic Tournament at Maria Carrillo on Dec. 12-14. The Tigers open up against Piner on Dec. 12 in a 7 p.m. tip-off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.