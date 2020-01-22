Analy and El Molino girls basketball teams are making their presence felt in North Bay League basketball action, with both on a mission to secure spots in the postseason.
The latest exploits for the Lions came in NBL Redwood Division wins against Piner (66-47) and Healdsburg (66-62), scoring impressive victories in each game.
El Molino spotted visiting Piner a 25-21 halftime lead in their Jan. 15 clash, but swamped the Prospectors, 45-22 in the final two quarters in powering to a 66-47 rout.
Sophomore Ellie Roan turned in yet another in a series of monster outings, leading her team with 23 points, 30 rebounds and five steals. Other top El Mo contributors included Talia Husary (18 points, 6 boards, 3 assists), Alex Foszcz (12 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals), Claire Casey (4 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals) and Skyler Westover (4 points, 1 rebound).
The Lions were in a dogfight two nights later against visiting Healdsburg, with the teams playing on even terms in a tight first quarter. El Mo put the hammer down in the decisive second quarter, closing it out on a 27-10 run for a 41-25 lead. The Hounds clawed back, mounting a rally in the final two periods, but the comeback fell short as the Lions hung on for a 66-62 victory.
Roan (23 points, 17 boards, 5 assists, 3 steals) and Husary (21 points, 3 boards, 5 assists, 2 steals) led the way, while other top scorers were Casey (8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist), Hailey Walker (7 points) and Angelina Gonnella (7 points, 2 boards, 4 assists, 1 steal).
El Molino (3-1, 12-5) will host Rancho Cotate on Jan. 21 (after press time) and entertain Elsie Allen (Jan. 23) and Maria Carrillo (Jan. 28). Game times for the varsity and JV are 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Tigers gain split
The Analy Lady Tigers are fresh off a split in a pair of NBL Oak Division outings, beginning with a 59-42 victory over visiting Windsor on Jan. 15. The Tigers clung to a 17-14 lead after one, but closed out the half on a 14-5 run to open up a 31-19 lead. The teams played on even terms the rest of the way, but Analy was never threatened in an eventual, 59-42 win.
Lucca Lowenberg continued a remarkable season with a team-best 24 points, four rebounds and three assists. Other top scorers were Maycee Hunter (9 points, 7 boards, 4 assists, 4 steals), Bailey Alberigi (8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist), Samantha Davis (5 points, 1 rebound, 2 assist), Andrea Ponce (3 points) and Luna Planty (2 points, 7 rebounds).
The Tigers played host to Montgomery on Jan. 17, spotting the Vikings a 41-27 lead after three before reeling off a 24-16 fourth quarter run to fall, 57-51.
Pacing the attack were Lowenberg (24 points, 5 boards, 4 assists, 2 steals), Hunter (8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals), Chloe Fernandez (6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal), Sophia Silveria (3 points, 2 rebounds), Ponce (3 points, 2 boards) and Davis (3 points, 3 rebounds).
Analy (1-3, 13-6) will entertain Santa Rosa (Jan. 21), Cardinal Newman (Jan. 23) and Ukiah (Jan. 28) in upcoming games. The varsity tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.
