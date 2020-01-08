Analy and El Molino girls basketball teams are emerging from an outstanding preseason this week, with both teams hopeful of carrying their winning mojo into the upcoming North Bay League campaign.
Analy (12-3) will open the NBL Oak Division schedule on Jan. 8 at Cardinal Newman and visit Ukiah on Jan. 10.
The Lions (8-4) will open NBL Redwood Division action on Jan. 8 at Elsie Allen, followed by a Jan. 10 trip to Maria Carrillo. All varsity games start at 7:30 p.m.
Analy on a roll
The Tigers are coming off a great month of basketball that concluded with two wins in three outings at the Lady Dawg Classic in San Rafael on Dec. 27-28.
Analy opened the tourney with a 47-34 victory over Healdsburg. Top scorers were Lucca Lowenberg (20), Maycee Hunter (8), Sophia Silveria (7) and Maya Salas (4).
The Tigers’ lone setback of the tournament came against Tamalpais in game two, falling to the Red Tailed Hawks, 41-35.
Lowenberg led the attack with 12 points and seven rebounds, while other leading scorers were Salas (7), Hunter (6 points, 5 boards) and Bailey Alberigi (4 points, 6 rebounds).
Analy defeated host San Rafael, 60-37 in the third place game, with Lowenberg pacing the attack with 24 points, 4 rebounds and five steals. Other good efforts came from Silveria (10 points), Salas (8 points) and Samantha Davis (6 points).
Lions scoring wins
El Molino is enjoying its best start in years, most recently competing in the West Coast Jamboree Tournament (Amethyst Division) on Dec. 27-30.
The Lions opened the tourney with a 41-37 loss to Middletown. Leading the scoring attack were Talia Husary (14 points, 15 rebounds), Ellie Roan (12 points, 10 boards, 4 steals), Claire Casey (5 points, 5 rebounds) and Angelina Gonnella (4 points).
El Mo was back in the win column on Dec. 28 with a 54-13 romp over Skyline. Leading the way for the Lions was Roan (20 points, 26 rebounds), Husary (12 points, 5 rebounds), Alex Foszcz (6 points, 12 rebounds), Skylar Westover (8 points) and Alisandra Tapia (5 points, 5 boards).
El Mo squared off with Churchill County of Fallon, NV in the getaway game on Dec. 30, falling 41-29. Pacing the attack were Roan (14 points, 5 rebounds) and Husary (8 points, 9 rebounds).
