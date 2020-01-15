It was a busy week on the mat for local high school wrestling teams in both league and tournament action, as Analy and El Molino athletes continue to round into form.
Analy opened the stretch on Jan. 7 with a dual meet against visiting Maria Carrillo, with the Pumas’ depth and strength prevailing in a 54-27 win. The Analy girls won an abbreviated meet, 18-12.
Max Voelkel provided the highlight of the night for the boys in the 184-pound weight class, defeating his opponent with a pin in 30 seconds.
On Friday, the Tigers sent their lone wrestlers Sakiko Pizzomo to the Napa Valley Girls Classic Tournament, where she posted a respectable 1-2 record in the 139 pound weight class.
“This is one of the toughest girls tournaments in the state,” Analy coach Francisco Manriquez reported. “Almost 700 wrestlers attended.”
Analy was also represented by a small boys contingent at the Deets Winslow Invitational Tournament at Sonoma High School. Zach Fogg went 1-2 at 128 pounds while 154-pound Lorenzo Robles (1-2) and 184-pound Max Voelkel (5th place) also wrestled well for the Tigers.
Lions garner medals
It was a big weekend for El Molino wrestlers at boys and girls tournaments, beginning with a two-person contingent at the huge 22nd Annual Napa Valley Girls Classic at Vintage High School.
Junior phenom Hannah Ricioli entered the tourney as the top seed in the 150-pound weight class, following up a 13-2 major decision with a pin to advance to the quarter finals on day two. There she recorded an 8-2 decision and in the semifinals scored a second-round pin to advance to the finals. She faced off against the three seed, Chrissy Wallace from Selma who she had already defeated earlier this year. Ricioli scored a first round pin to earn a first place trophy. It was Ricioli’s first tournament win of the season after battling through injury and illness.
Also competing at Napa was emerging freshman Hayden Fields, who competed in the 131-pound weight bracket that included some 50 athletes. Fields won her first two matches by decision (10-2 and 7-0) before finishing the tournament with a solid, 2-2 record.
The Lions were also represented by a boys contingent at the annual Deets Winslow tournament in Sonoma. Competing as the top seed in the 152-pound weight class, Erik Dimond scored pins over his first two opponents. After losing his semifinal match, Dimond fought back from the consolation bracket, eventually earning a third place medal.
Freshman Curby Dimond (younger brother of Erik) went 3-2 in his weight class, scoring two pins and winning an 8-2 decision.
Also competing for the Lions in Sonoma were junior Zavier Grech (2-2) and first-year wrestler Shane White (0-2).
The Lions will visit Rancho Cotate on Jan. 15 in a dual meet (6 p.m.) and send the JV boys squad to the Windsor JV Tournament on Jan. 17. El Mo will also compete in the Chris Snowden varsity tourney on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Drake High School in San Anselmo. The girls will travel to Vallejo to Jesse Bethel High School on Saturday for the Lady Jaguar Tournament.
