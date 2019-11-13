West county cross-country runners were in hot pursuit of peak performance at the North Bay League Redwood Division Cross Country Championships on Nov. 9, with several local runners finishing among the league's best.
With the league season shortened due to evacuations due to the Kincade Fire, runners were well rested and ready as they toed the starting line on the classic, 3.05-mile Spring Lake Course in Santa Rosa, vying for individual and team titles.
Analy entered the meet tied with Windsor for first place in both varsity boys and girls races, but the Jaguars’ talent and overall depth would allow them to repeat as league champions.
The varsity girls race was particularly compelling, with Windsor and Analy separated by just two points in the final tally.
“My varsity girls were down three runners and lost by two points,” Analy coach Mark Grismer said. “We hope to make up some of that when we go to the NCS Championships at Hayward in two weeks where we race in Division IV, while El Mo races in Div V.”
Analy sophomore Carolina Dawson captured the individual NBL title in the varsity girls race in a sizzling, 20:05, followed by teammate Jennifer Orozco in fifth place in 21:08. El Molino’s Jeanne Broome led the Lion’s contingent in seventh place with a time of 21:30, while El Mo’s Sienna Fassett was ninth in 21:40.
Top finishers for the varsity boys included Analy’s Joey Thompson (fourth place, 16:50), El Molino’s Kazuki Hillberg (sixth place, 17:57), Analy’s Braulio Juarez-Rico (13th place, 18:57) and El Molino’s Jackson Conger (21st place, 19:49).
Next up for local runners is the North Coast Section Championships at Hayward High School on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Below are the complete varsity results for El Molino and Analy at the NBL Championships.
NBL Championships (Nov. 9, Spring Lake, 3.05-miles)
Varsity boys – Windsor 25, Analy 63, Cardinal Newman 73, El Molino 101, Rancho Cotate 124, Elsie Allen 136
Individual results
1. Dustin Smith,16:28.94
2. Landon McAllister, 16:29.31
3. Hunter Larson, 16:30.62
4. Joey Thompson (A) 16:50.22
6. Kazuki Hillberg (EM) 17:57.31
9. Steven Vail, 18:15.22
10. Kevin Manni, 18:18.09 10
12. Tallen Theiss, 18:48.47
13. Braulio Juarez-Rico (A) 18:57.18
14. Nikolas Brandt (A) 19:03.12
15. Austin VanBezooyen (A) 19:05.94
17. Jack Cheshier-Fraenkle (A) 19:09.50
19. Rowan Campbell-Voss (A) 19:11.31
21. Jackson Conger (EM) 19:49.00
22. Grant Feige (EM) 19:57.81
25. Colton Pfann (EM) 20:02.91
27. Elias Sisneros (EM) 20:28.22
28. Garin McCormick (A) 20:39.59
31. Jacob Cibrian-Gomez (EM) 20:54.47
32. Kieran Pfann (EM) 20:58.81
35. Garrett Melvin, 21:34.97
JV boys – Analy 31, Windsor 38, El Molino 68,Cardinal Newman 91 (no individual results available)
Varsity girls – Windsor 34, Analy 36, Rancho Cotate 52, El Molino Incomplete
1. Carolina Dawson (A) 20:05.03
2. Lilja Chung, 20:11.38
3. Nataleigh Johnson, 20:49.91
5. Jennifer Orozco (A) 21:08.00
6. Maddie Windsor (A) 21:27.56
7. Jeanne Broome (EM) 21:30.00
8. Ava Smith, 21:38.53
9. Sienna Fassett (EM) 21:40.41
11. Madelyn Christensen (A) 21:54.00
12. Jayda Pignataro, 22:48.62
14. Prissilla Tucker, 24:01.25
16. Dafne Cruz, 25:10.62
17. Emma McNatt (A) 25:47.47
JV girls – Analy 15
2. Rachel Cohen (A) 24:18
3. Amy Cohen (A) 24:53
4. Jasmin Baptista (A) 25:36
5. Lucille Squires (A) 25:53
6. Margaux Jame (A) 26:52
7. Maddie Everson (A) 27:23 6
8. Christina Righetti (A) 29:44
