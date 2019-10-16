The High School cross country season kicked into high gear on Oct. 8 and 9, as Analy and El Molino teams took to the trails in their respective North Bay League Redwood Division openers.
The Tigers played host to Elsie Allen and Rancho Cotate on their home course at Ragle Ranch Regional Park on Oct. 9, scoring a clean sweep in all races.
Meanwhile the Lions traveled to hilly Foothill Park in Windsor to take on the host Jaguars and Cardinal Newman, finishing second among varsity boys but fielding an incomplete girls team.
Both teams will resume the league season on Wednesday, Oct. 16, when Analy entertains Cardinal Newman at Ragle Ranch Park while El Molino visits Rancho Cotate. Each meet starts at 3:45 p.m.
Below are the individual results for varsity runners in each meet.
Varsity boys — Analy 20, Elsie Allen 55, Rancho Cotate 62 (Oct. 9 at Ragle Ranch)
Analy individual results only
2. Joey Thompson, 15:39.12
3. Jack Cheshier-Fraenkle, 16:22.06
4. Garin McCormick, 16:32.44
5. Austin VanBezooyen, 16:35.94
6. Nikolas Brandt, 16:39.78
8. Jedediah Hornback, 17:00.69
9. Braulio Juarez-Rico, 17:26.81
11. Niklas Leet, 17:49.97
12. Dallin Ramos, 17:52.84
17. Elijah Chamberlin, 19:11.09
Varsity girls – Analy 20, Rancho Cotate 39
2. Carolina Dawson, 18:43.50
3. Maddie Windsor, 18:52.94
4. Jennifer Orozco, 18:56.66
5. Madelyn Christensen, 19:07.09
6. Hopi Caiazzo, 19:21.38
7. Elena King, 19:37.53
10. LJ Gambol, 21:43
11. Jackson Conger, 21:52
Foothill Park, 3.1-miles (Oct. 8)
Varsity boys – Windsor 19, El Molino 55, Cardinal Newman 64
Individual results (El Molino only)
5. Kazuki Hillberg, 20:17
10. LJ Gambol, 21:43
11. Jackson Conger, 21:52
15. Colton Pfann, 22:45
16. Jacob Cibrian-Gomez, 23:02
18. Elias Sisneros, 23:16
19. Alan Carmona, 23:30
Varsity girls – Windsor 15, El Molino, Cardinal Newman Incomplete
6. Sienna Fassett, 25:42
9. Jade Glentzer, 32:24
