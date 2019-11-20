Local high school runners will be in pursuit of peak performance this Saturday, Nov. 23, when they toe the starting line at the North Coast Section Cross Country Championships.
The meet, a final qualifier for athletes with CIF State aspirations, will be held at Hayward High School and feature boys and girls races in five divisions, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and finishing with the last race at 1 p.m.
The Analy team will compete in Division 4, with the girls race scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and the boys at 12 p.m. Top runners to watch for the Tigers are Joey Thompson, Braulio Juarez-Rico and Nikolas Brandt for the boys and Carolina Dawson, Jennifer Orozco and Maddie Windsor for the girls.
El Molino will compete in Division 5, with the boys race starting at 11 a.m. while the girls start at 12:30 p.m. State hopefuls for the Lions are likely to be Kazuki Hillberg, Jackson Conger and Grant Feige for the boys and Jeanne Broome and Sienna Fassett for the girls.
